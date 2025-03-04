Man Earning Rs 82,000 A Month Seeks "Second Job" To Manage Expenses. Internet Reacts

In India, the traditional 9-7 job with an average salary and a fixed daily routine has long been considered the standard for a comfortable middle-class life. However, this perception has dramatically shifted in recent years due to rising real estate prices, which have outpaced average salaries. Anyone who has taken out a home loan or pays an EMI can relate to the struggle of managing expenses on a typical salary.

Recently, a Reddit user shared his concern on the platform, explaining that, despite having an average income, he was struggling to repay his home loan. Seeking advice on how to supplement his income, he asked fellow users for suggestions on finding a second job.

"So I work in a 9-6 job and earn 82,000 rupees per month; however, my income is not sufficient enough to run a family, as I have a large chunk of home loan to pay. I am looking for ideas via which I can generate some extra income. I return home at around 7pm and then help my wife in the kitchen. I get freed up after having dinner at around 8:30pm, and I get to sleep by 11pm at max. I am good at public speaking, customer service, and designing via Canva and PowerPoint, and I usually read history and literature to learn more about them. Can you all please guide me on what I can do that fits my schedule, and I can earn a little more, like 15-20k rupees a month?," he wrote.

The post quickly went viral, with many users responding and offering a variety of solutions to help him boost his earnings.

"More than a second job, you need more of a side hustle that generates some extra income, as your current schedule might not allow a second job. There are ways to generate online income which is not a get-rich-quick scheme but needs effort. I am working too on some internet businesses generating extra money. We can connect if you want to," commented a user" .

"Q-commerce/food app delivery would perhaps be good, but you'd have to stop helping out in the kitchen to gain enough time for that," wrote another user.

"No offence, your skills are not really good. Try to learn something that you can actually make money through freelancing. Or the best way, because you have an MBA, just pivot to a better role or a better company. If it's been more than 4 years after your MBA, you are earning less," commented a third user.