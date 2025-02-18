Man Calls Mumbai "Chaotic And Unlivable", Compares The City With Dubai In Viral Reddit Post

An Indian man who recently visited Dubai, took to social media to share his observations about the city and compare it to his hometown, Mumbai. Despite living in Mumbai for 40 years, the Reddit user said he was struck by the stark differences between the two cities. He acknowledged that Dubai, being part of a developed nation, has a significant edge over Mumbai. In a lengthy post on Reddit, Mr Yash shared his experiences and observations, ultimately concluding that Dubai is far ahead of Mumbai in various aspects.

"I just came back from a week-long trip to Dubai. When you are back from a developed country, you can see just how far behind we are. I am a Mumbaikar, born and spent 40+ of my life here. This wasn't my first trip to a developed country, but this time upon returning the differences just hit differently. Non-existent infrastructure, zero civic sense, zero traffic sense, trash and rubble everywhere, pollution so bad it burns your throat," the post read.

He further expressed his disappointment with Mumbai, describing it as "chaotic" due to its inadequate infrastructure, lack of road discipline, and traffic congestion. He also criticised the city's pollution and perpetual construction work, highlighting the stark contrast with Dubai's more organized and developed environment.

"The same people who would keep a wrapper or a tissue in their pocket in a developed country would throw a bottle out of a moving car in India. Main roads that have no lanes, construction and debris everywhere. During the 7 days, I did not see a single truck on Dubai roads, they have separate roads and special timings. Mumbai is as chaotic as it gets. I am a lover of this city, but this financial capital of the country is becoming unlivable. Traffic in Dubai can get as bad as Mumbai, but at least no one will cut in front of you. Vehicles will stop at the signals, roads have very clear markings be it for cars of pedestrians," the post added.

The post sparked a lively discussion, with many people agreeing with Mr Yash's views on the stark contrast between Dubai and Mumbai. Several users agreed that Mumbai's infrastructure and civic issues are indeed a far cry from the modern and efficient systems in place in Dubai.

One user wrote, "We just don't have any civic sense, our homes need to be squiky clean and some don't even allow to wear shoes inside but we have no problem in trash lying just outside our homes. So many people I have seen throw water bottles outside the car on highway and at the same time if there's trash lying around highways, then complain about it."

Another commented, "I think 5% of India's population would happily leave this country given a choice. And all those from the upper middle class would leave if they could take their entire social circle with them. The only trade-off of settling abroad is giving up on your social circle. Everything else is better otherwise."

A third said, "Simple thing Unplanned city which is very small and overpopulated with uncivilized citizens."