Man Breaks Into Home, Helpfully Leaves Behind Photocopy Of His Face

Gary Lambe made a photocopy of his face, which was later released by police.

A man in Canada may just as well go down as the most helpful felon in history after leaving a photocopy of his face behind in a property he broke into. Fox News reports that Gary Lambe allegedly broke into a commercial property in Toronto on August 23. While there, the 54-year-old ate some food and inexplicably made a photocopy of his face - which he then left behind for the property owners to find.

Toronto Police released the image and asked for help identifying the suspect on August 24.

On Friday, September 6, they posted an update on the case and said that the man had been arrested.

"Gary Samuel Lambe, 54, of Toronto, was arrested on an unrelated matter," Toronto Police said in the news release while thanking the public for their help.

Mr Lambe has been charged with breaking and entering and failure to comply with probation.

This isn't the first time that a felon has amused the public with their less-than-bright ideas. Last year in the US, a thief wore a clear plastic bag on his face to disguise himself, apparently not caring that everyone could still see him.

