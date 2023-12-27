Man Asks Rs 1 Lakh From Anand Mahindra To Buy Mahindra Shares, His Reply...

Mr Mahindra had an unusual encounter with a user on social media.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 10.8 million followers. Recently, Mr Mahindra had an unusual encounter with a user on social media where a man asked him to lend him Rs 1 lakh so that he could buy the shares of Mr Mahindra's company.

The user, who goes by the handle @R41534672 on X, replied to one of Mr Mahindra's posts and said, "Sir mujhe 1 lakh rs chaiye mahindra ka share kharidna ka liya (Sir, I need Rs 1 lakh to buy Mahindra shares)". This caught the attention of the industrialist and he jokingly replied, "What an idea Sirji. Aapki himmat ke liye Taaliyaan! Poochne mein kya jaata hai? (I laud your courage, there is no harm in asking?)" alongside a laughing emoji.

Aapki himmat ke liye Taaliyaan! Poochne mein kya jaata hai? 😀 https://t.co/respZDQXKl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2023

The post surprised many on the internet.

A user said, "Entrepreneurship skill on its height."

"That's brave," said another user.

"India got talent," commented a person.

A fourth said, "awesome, the level of confidence."

"Please give me Rs 15 lakh. I want to buy Mahindra Thar," remarked a person.

"Like my father used to say, If you don't ask the odds of a no is 100% But if you do it's reduced to 50%," added an internet user.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Mr Mahindra shared an adorable video of a little boy who believes that a Thar car can be bought for just Rs 700. In the 1 minute and 29-second video, the boy named Cheeku Yadav who hails from Noida, has an endearing conversation with his father wherein he expresses his wish to buy a Mahindra Thar. The innocent boy believes that Mahindra cars Thar and XUV 700 are the same and both can be bought for Rs 700.

While sharing the video, he quipped that if his company were to sell the Thar for Rs 700, they would soon be bankrupt. ''My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying "I love Cheeku!" So I watched some of his posts on Instagram (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon,'' the caption of the video read.