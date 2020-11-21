Maldives Is The New Mumbai: Bollywood Celebs Who Are Painting Instagram Blue

Tara Sutaria flew to the beach destination to bring in her birthday in style.

A number of Bollywood celebrities are busy painting Instagram blue with envy-inducing pictures of their beach vacations. Neha Dhupia, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh are just some of the celebrities who have escaped Mumbai for the Maldives in the recent past - and if you are sitting at home but dreaming of a getaway, the next few pics might make you feel some major FOMO.

The air travel bubble between India and the Maldives has translated into several celebs escaping to the island nation that is famous for its pristine beaches and Instagram-worthy resorts.

Disha Patani is currently in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. The two fitness freaks have been setting Instagram on fire with their fabulous pictures.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also holidayed in the Maldives with daugher Mehr Dhupia Bedi - and the pics they shared on Instagram are all kinds of adorable.

A glimpse of Tara Sutaria's vacation diaries with blue skies and bluer seas. The Student Of The Year 2 actress flew to the Maldives to bring in her 25th birthday in style. She is at the beach destination with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Also in the Maldives: Actress Rakul Preet Singh and her family. The 30-year-old seems to be having a lovely time there. "Smell the sea , feel the sky , let your soul and spirit fly," she captioned one of her pictures.

Feeling the FOMO yet? Wait till you see designer Masaba Gupta's stunning photos featuring clean beaches, palm trees and crystal clear waters.

Among the other celebrities who have escaped to the Maldives since the pandemic began are Varun Dhawan, Mandira Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Mouni Roy.

Planning your next vacation? Let us know where you want to travel next using the comments section.