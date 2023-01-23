Malaysian Restaurant Sells Papad As 'Asian Nachos', Internet Calls It A 'Culinary Crime'

The post has garnered more than 7,200 likes and over 437,000 views.

A restaurant in Malaysia is being mocked online for selling the popular Indian snack 'papad' by the name of "Asian nachos". Taking to Twitter, user Samantha shared a picture of the menu and wrote, "A culinary crime has been committed."

The image showed a plate loaded with 'papad' and a dip on the side. The menu read "Asian nachos". It also added that the dish comprises papadam, avocado, tamarind salsa and crispy shallots as well.

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 7,200 likes and over 437,000 views. In the comment section, one Twitter user revealed that the restaurant is called 'Snitch by the Thieves' and is located in Malaysia. According to the restaurant's site, the "Asian Nachos" is priced at 25 Malaysian ringgits, which is approximately Rs 500.

Meanwhile, several other Twitter users also chimed in and dropped all kinds of reactions. "I wonder if they'll call "moong ka papad" as black dotted nachos? And I'm pretty satisfied with the 2rs papad which i get with masala powder can't afford the 27 dollars lol [sic]," wrote one user. "Wondering if Mexicans or Indians should feel more offended," said another.

A third user commented, "Sin not just a crime," while a fourth jokingly added, "Me: I want nachos... Mom: we have nachos at home... *Nachos at home".

Meanwhile, last year, a menu of a US eatery offering Indian food sparked buzz online. The social media users discussed why the names of these Indian dishes were changed and slammed the exorbitant prices being charged by the restaurant.

A bowl of vada dipped in sambhar was described by Seattle-based Indian Crepe Co in its menu as "Dunked Doughnut Delight" and priced at $16.49. Similarly, the humble dosa was listed as "Naked Crepe" (plain dosa) and "Smashed Potato Crepe" (masala dosa). While the former was priced at $17.59, the one with potato filling was costly by a dollar.



