"Make in India" To "Skip India": Viral LinkedIn Post Highlights AI Startups' Growing Frustration

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Indian AI startup founders are increasingly avoiding local enterprise clients. Startups face demands for unpaid proof of concepts from Indian enterprises. Delays and indecisive communication hinder potential business agreements.

A growing wave of discontent among Indian AI startup founders is turning into a clear trend: skipping Indian enterprise clients altogether. The so-called “Skip India” movement highlights a deeper issue beyond funding - behaviour and mindset.

According to a LinkedIn post by finance professional Shubham Garg, multiple founders, Indian enterprises often demand unpaid proof of concepts (PoCs), leading startups to spend weeks developing tailored pilots with no guarantee of conversion. In addition, companies report repeated delays, indecisive communication, and a lack of financial commitment, even when there's strong initial interest.

This shift is concerning, especially for a country aiming to be a global leader in AI. The reluctance to pay for early-stage innovation is forcing startups to look abroad, where their solutions are more likely to be valued and purchased.

"We love to celebrate startups after they make it, but when they're building, we hesitate to support them. We ask for discounts, want free access, and treat innovation like a trial version, not a value driver," Shubham wrote in his LinkedIn post. "If we want India to lead in AI, this has to change."

The movement has sparked a broader conversation about how India supports its startups. While the nation celebrates unicorns and success stories, it often fails to nurture them in their early stages. Requests for discounts, free access, and multiple trials without payment are not just slowing innovation - they're driving it away.

"If we keep expecting startups to work for free like they're handing out samples, they'll eventually take their skills somewhere else. Real support means paying them fairly for their hard work. At the same time, startups should also show their value clearly so customers know what they're paying for," commented a user.

"It's disheartening to see the disconnect between innovation and valuation in our ecosystem. Supporting startups goes beyond just acknowledgement; it requires genuine financial commitment. If we truly want to foster growth and innovation in India, we must change our mindset and recognise the value they bring to the table," wrote another user.