Maid Of Honour Dresses Up As T-Rex For Sister's Wedding

Christina Meador showed up to her sister's wedding in a T-rex costume.

She was told she could be anything she wanted, so she became a dinosaur. Pictures of a woman dressed up as a T-Rex for a wedding have gone viral online, leaving thousands across the world in splits.

According to Daily Mail, Deanna Adams, of Nebraska, told her bridal party they could pick their own outfits for her wedding. Her sister, also her maid of honour, took this to heart and showed up in a huge, inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

Christina Meador shared a picture of her unconventional costume on Facebook last month. Standing by her sister, the bride, it shows the 38-year-old in her dinosaur getup, holding a bouquet of flowers. The hilariously out-of-place costume in a sea of pretty dresses has received thousands of 'likes', shares and comments.

"When you're maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose...I regret nothing," wrote Christina.

"65 million years and still a bridesmaid," joked one person in the comments section. "I love the relationship you have with your sister," said another.

"About a year ago my big sister texted me asking if I would be her maid of honour," Christina explained, according to the Mirror.

"She, knowing that I'm not a big fan of wearing formal dresses and that I probably wouldn't have a lot of money to buy something really nice, reassured me by letting me know that I could pick out any outfit that I choose."

She said that she opted for her dinosaur costume because "they're fantastic" and because she's always wanted one.

What do you think of the T-rex costume? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.