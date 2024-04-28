Video: Powerful Tornado Sweeps Across US Highway, Topples Truck

Powerful tornadoes swept across the US state of Nebraska this week

Powerful tornadoes swept across the US state of Nebraska this week and damaged several homes.

Videos and pictures on social media showed immense black twisters sweeping across the sky and turning over earth, dust, and materials in their path.

One such clip on X showed a man driving a car on the highway north of Lincoln in Nebraska.

The clip was shared with the text, “Incredible tornado intercept just now north of Lincoln Nebraska!!”

In the clip, a few vehicles can be seen stopping on the highway for the tornado to pass. Once it crosses the highway, the commuters can be seen driving further.

The video also shows that the tornado caused a trailer truck to crash in the middle of the highway.

Men, holding the camera, can be seen immediately halting their vehicles and running to see if any harm was caused to those travelling in the trailer truck. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

In Lincoln, a tornado also struck an industrial shed. About 70 people were inside when the roof collapsed and were evacuated, but three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lancaster County authorities said at a news conference.

Over 70 tornadoes were recorded across the US by the National Weather Service (NWS), most of them around Omaha, a transportation hub in Nebraska. Around 11,000 households were without power as tornadoes struck Nebraska.

Tornadoes, weather phenomena that are as impressive as they are difficult to predict, are relatively common in the US, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.