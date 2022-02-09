Watch: A Breathtaking View Of The Sea Link From Mumbai's New Viewing Deck

A photo of the deck in Dadar, shared by Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai has got a new viewing deck in Dadar, which will allow visitors to get an uninterrupted view of the majestic Arabian Sea from the shore. The strategically positioned viewing deck overlooks the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the deck, which was once a storm water outfall, on February 9. He shared several images of it on Instagram, some of which show the beauty of the viewing deck at night.

Mr Thackeray said it has been proposed to name the facility after Ramabai Ambedkar, wife of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Inaugurated this deck in Dadar. It was a storm water outfall, now converted to a beautiful viewing deck by BMC as we focus on increasing urban open spaces for citizens. Located near Chaityabhoomi, we have proposed to name it ‘Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck',” wrote Mr Thackeray. Chaityabhoomi, located near Mumbai's Dadar Chowpatty, is the cremation ground of Dr Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution.

At the time of writing, more than 24,000 people had liked the post. While one user said that it looked like the exterior of a 5-star hotel, another suggested that the government build a similar facility on the city's Cuffe Parade seafront as well. The other comments ranged from “impeccable work”, to “amazing” and “stunning”.

Mr Thackeray shared the same set of images on Twitter as well, where people were more forthcoming with their comments.

Congratulating the government for the “good work” done on the viewing deck, one user said that there were problems in the city such as traffic jams that need to be addressed. The user added that travelling on Mumbai roads and “reaching our workplace is like winning a battle”.

Congratulations and Keep up the good work. But there are other problems too, which needs to b prioritized. Increasingly traffic jams due to metro and Dahisar toll plaza. Traveling on Mumbai road and reaching our workplace is like winning a battle. — Ashwini Muthappa (@MuthappaAshwini) February 9, 2022

Another user said it was “beautiful” and hoped that the deck had CCTV cameras so that anyone spitting or littering could be fined on the spot.

It's beautiful but all I hope it's maintained and I hope it's under CCTV so if anyone spits or litters should be finned on the spot — AlsD (@alston_dm) February 9, 2022

The civic body in Mumbai — Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — also shared a video of the viewing deck on its Twitter handle. It said the storm water outfall was renovated into a viewing deck as part of a tactical urbanism plan in the metropolis. The deck would provide a “scenic experience” to both tourists and residents of the city, it added.

A breathtaking 'view'!



Visuals of the newly renovated viewing deck at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar, providing tourists & citizens alike a scenic experience.



Part of @TacticalMumbai project, the addition was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister @AUThackeray today.#ChaityaBhoomiViewingDeckpic.twitter.com/aI33W5D33k — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 9, 2022

One user commented on the post that BMC should make the rest of the city beautiful like this.

Isi tarha baaki ke Mumbai ko sundar bana do — AskYasir (@askmehownwhat) February 9, 2022

Another called the deck “awesome”.

This is awesome. ???????? — Priyadarshini (@Priyada08027711) February 9, 2022

What do you think about the viewing deck in Dadar? Tell us in the comments section.