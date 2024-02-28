Maha Shivratri 2024: When Will Maha Shivratri Be Celebrated? Know Date, Time And Other Details

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8 this year.

Maha Shivratri is a major festival celebrated by Hindus and holds immense religious and cultural significance. The festival honouring Lord Shiva, the supreme deity of destruction and regeneration, is celebrated annually between February and March. According to Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri the festival is observed on the fourteenth (Chaturdashi) day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha. On this day, prayers are offered to overcome darkness and ignorance in a person's life. Devotees hold day and night fast and make ritual worship of Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2024 date

This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 8. Maha Shivratri is celebrated in many states across India. Apart from fasting, devotees also observe abstinence and engage in prayer and meditation throughout the day, seeking divine blessings and spiritual enlightenment.



Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva witness an influx of devotees, who offer prayers, perform rituals, and participate in night-long vigils, known as 'Jagaran', chanting hymns and singing devotional songs in praise of Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri auspicious time

On March 8, 2024, the Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) will begin at 09:57 pm and end at 6.17 pm on March 9. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time will begin at 12:07 am and end at 12:56 am on March 09.



The night of Maha Shivratri is believed to be particularly auspicious, as it is linked to Lord Shiva's divine dance, the Tandava that symbolises the eternal cycle of creation, preservation and destruction. It is customary for devotees to visit Shiva temples and offer "bilva" leaves, milk, honey, and water to the deity's iconic lingam, representing purity and devotion.

History of Maha Shivratri

Rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures, the origin of Maha Shivratri dates back to the Puranas, where the legend of the churning of the ocean, or Samudra Manthan, unfolds. According to Hindu mythology, during this celestial event, a pot of poison emerged from the ocean, threatening to destroy the world.

In a selfless act to save creation, Lord Shiva drank the poison, holding it in his throat, turning it blue. This act of sacrifice embodies the essence of Maha Shivratri, symbolising the triumph of virtue over vice, and the power of spiritual devotion.

Spiritual Significance

Maha Shivratri transcends religious boundaries, symbolising the universal principles of harmony, balance and transcendence. It serves as a reminder of the impermanence of life and the cyclical nature of existence, encouraging devotees to embrace change, release attachments, and seek inner transformation.

The festival also holds deep spiritual significance for yogis and seekers on the path of self-realisation, as it is believed that on this night, the energy centres within the body, known as 'chakras', align with the cosmic energy, facilitating spiritual awakening and enlightenment.