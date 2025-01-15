Maha Kumbh 2025: 'IIT Baba' To Seer Who Rides Harley Davidson, Here Are 5 Viral Moments From World's Largest Gathering

The Maha Kumbh Mela is often regarded as the largest spiritual gathering in the world. This sacred Hindu event, which officially began on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, unites millions of followers who partake in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. This cleansing bath is believed to purify the soul, absolve sins, and guide one toward spiritual liberation.

Now, as the Maha Kumbh 2025 goes ahead, it's not just the spiritual fervour that is a part of the thrill and enthusiasm, but also the viral moments that emerge from this grand event. Here are five such viral moments from the Kumbh Mela that have taken the internet by storm.

Skydiver unfurls Maha Kumbh flag at 13,000 feet

Anamika Sharma from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, unfurled the Mahakumbh flag at a height of 13,000 feet over Bangkok. A video shared on Instagram shows Ms Sharma holding the Mahakumbh flag before boarding an aircraft. Moments later, she is seen leaping from the plane, unfurling the flag mid-air, symbolically inviting the world to the Mahakumbh 2025.

'IIT Baba' at Maha Kumbh

Among the many saints, sages and religious leaders attending Maha Kumbh, one figure has emerged as a focal point for both devotees and social media alike: a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay, now known as 'IIT Baba.' The man behind this intriguing persona is Abhey Singh, a Haryana native who traded his scientific pursuits for a life devoted to spirituality. Mr Singh identifies as a devotee of Lord Shiva. His presence at the Maha Kumbh has stirred curiosity, given his ability to engage with journalists in fluent English.

Steve Jobs' wife attends Maha Kumbh

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is currently in India for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. She has been given the Hindu name "Kamala" by her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri. She has been engaging in spiritual practices such as meditation, Kriya Yoga, and Pranayama. Her visit to the Mahakumbh underscores her profound respect for Indian traditions and her personal spiritual exploration.

Image: ANI

Seer enters Maha Kumbh on Harley Davidson

Millions have reached Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Ganga river. Adding vibrancy to the event, a seer made a unique entry, riding into the tent city on a bike. Pictures of the seer entering Prayagraj on a Harley Davidson motorcycle to attend Maha Kumbh have left social media users stunned.