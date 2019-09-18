Madhya Pradesh Farmer Grows Horn On Head After Injury

Neurosurgeons were able to remove the cutaneous horn. (Representative Image)

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh who grew a 4-inch horn on his head following an injury has now had it surgically removed. Shyam Lal Yadav, of Rahli village in Madhya Pradesh, said that the horn started growing in 2014 after he bumped his head. Daily Mail reports that the 74-year-old had been getting the growth shaven down by his barber for five years.

However, the cutaneous horn recently began to grow aggressively, forcing him to seek medical treatment.

The benign growth, also known as a devil's horn, is understood to be made of keratin, reports The Mirror. Mr Yadav says that he was forced to seek treatment after the growth became hard.

Neurosurgeons at Bhagyoday Tirth Hospital in Sagar were able to successfully remove the horn.

According to The Sun, surgeon Dr Vishal Gajbhiye said: "Around five years ago the patient had hurt his head after which a lump started growing.

"Initially, he ignored it as it did not cause any discomfort. Also, he got the growth cut by the local barber.

"But, when the lump hardened and started growing further, he approached the hospital at Sagar. In medical terms, this type of rare growth is called sebaceous horn (devil's horn)."

Dr Gajbhiye added that while the horn has been removed with a razor, the underlying condition still needs to be treated.

"The sebaceous horns are predominantly benign lesions however the possibility of malignant potential should always be kept in mind.

"Treatments vary, but they can include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy."

Mr Yadav spent ten days in the hospital recovering after the growth was removed.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.