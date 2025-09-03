Woman Reveals How She Lives Full-Time On Cruise Ships For Less Than...

Lynnelle, creator of the YouTube channel Poverty to Paradise, has amazed viewers with her bold choice to live full-time on cruise ships. After a challenging 2024, she sold her house, left her job and marriage, and embraced a new life at sea, documenting her journey for nearly 100,000 subscribers.

Despite the popular belief that living on cruise ships is expensive, Lynnelle's financial breakdown tells a different story. She earned just under $60,000 last year through YouTube videos showing cruise tours, casino deals, and retirement-at-sea content, while spending about $25,211, averaging $2,102 per month on cruises, hotels, food, and transport. This monthly cost is well below the average $2,924 spent by a single person living in the US.

Lynnelle spent 267 nights on cruise ships last year, mainly sailing with Carnival and Royal Caribbean, embracing the freedom that this lifestyle offers. More than two-thirds of her time was spent at sea, and she has already booked another 39 days on upcoming cruises.

Reflecting on her experience, she shared that freedom, for her, means choosing a personal "version of paradise" even if others don't understand or support it. She explained that true freedom is living life on your own terms, regardless of what others think or expect. Lynnelle's story highlights how stepping away from traditional norms can lead to a fulfilling and independent life. Her journey encourages others to find what paradise means to them and to bravely pursue it, no matter the doubts or judgements around them.