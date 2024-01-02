''Love You, India'': Zomato CEO Reacts To Rs 97 Lakh Tip Given To Delivery Partners On New Year's Eve

Zomato also shared other insights on what users ordered to ring in 2024.

Several food and grocery delivery firms witnessed their highest-ever single-day orders on New Year's Eve, as many Indians partied at home with their friends and family. CEOs of food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato shared several interesting statistics on X regarding the surge in orders that eclipsed previous years' records. The companies also shared insights on what users ordered to ring in 2024.

Sharing one such statistic, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that on New Year's Eve, Indians tipped more than Rs 97 lakh to the delivery partners. ''Love you, India! You've tipped over ₹97 lakhs till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight,'' he wrote.

Love you, India! You've tipped over ₹97 lakhs till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight ❤️❤️❤️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, ''Would love to learn more about India's tipping behaviour. Average per order tip, what % of order value is it etc.''

Another commented, ''They deserve it.'' A third wrote, ''This is great !! Super Happy.'' A fourth stated, ''This is great news - hope @zomato also had special perks on 31 Dec evening for the thousands of their delivery partners across cities making these tweets of success and joy possible?''

A fifth added, ''Plus many do in cash. Whatever the amount is, big or small, still people tipped close to a crore. That's decent. That's why even when the world seems difficult, unfair, vile mostly, you feel like believing in the goodness of few. The world won't be moving smoothly otherwise.''

Yet another said, ''Wow!! It's soo wholesome, unlike the western tipping culture which is almost compulsory!!''

Mr Goyal also shared that the food delivery platform delivered almost as many orders on New Year's Eve (NYE) 2023 as it did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 combined. ''Fun fact: We've delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined. Excited about the future!" exclaimed Mr Goyal in his post.

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Zomato-owned quick commerce delivery platform Blinkit also stated in a post on Sunday evening that it logged the highest-ever orders in a day and orders per minute.