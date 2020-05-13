Lost In Translation: Blunder On Dosa Batter Packet Has Netizens Amused

A picture of a packet of dosa batter has gone viral on Twitter.

A picture of a packet of dosa batter has sparked a flurry of amused reactions on Twitter, thanks to the hilarious mis-translation provided on it. The picture which recently surfaced online shows a packet with the words "Idly/dosa batter" printed on it. Along with English, the words are also printed in two other languages - but the Hindi translation has left many wondering if Google Translate messed up.

"Idly dosa ballebaaz," reads the Hindi translation of "Idly dosa batter" on the packet. "Ballebaaz" is the Hindi words for a batsman, which led many to conclude that someone had confused it with the similar-sounding word "batter".

Take a look at the viral picture below:

The picture is being widely shared on the microblogging platform, where it has collected thousands of 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

One Twitter user shared a photo of another English word that got lost in translation. "It's a mess, literally," wrote the Twitter user while sharing a photo of a sign where "mess" or canteen had been translated into the Hindi word for dirty.

Others flooded the comments section with laughing-face emojis.

???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? — Doctor Doctor ???????? (@icedtea28) May 12, 2020

This is not the first time that an attempt at translation has gone hilariously wrong. In 2018, Coca-Cola's attempt to mix English with Maori backfired with the company's slogan on a vending machine reading 'Hello, death'.