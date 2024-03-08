'Loose Nuts, Broken Walls': Video Of Train Coach's Poor Condition Shocks Internet

The screenshot of the Maurya Express train coach.

A video showcasing the deplorable state of a train has caused an outrage on social media. An X user named Rahul posted the clip, which he received from a friend, on the microblogging platform saying it shows the precarious condition of a coach of Maurya Express. Rahul said that his friend was on Maurya Express and mentioned in the caption that the coach's nuts and bolts seemed "loose", and the walls were "broken".

"A friend of mine was traveling on the 15027 Maurya Express train yesterday. The condition of the train is so bad that air is coming from outside, all nuts and bolts are loose, and walls are broken. Bas bhagwan bharose chal raha hai train (This train is running on God's grace)," the user shared in a post.

Following the post's widespread circulation, several individuals took to the comments section to express their reactions. The post, dated March 7, has amassed over one lakh views so far. It has received nearly 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

Railway Seva responded to the post, stating, "For necessary action, we have escalated the issue to the concerned official. We request you to please share the journey details with us via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

Many social media users reacted to the video and shared their perspectives. Here's what others had to say:

"Be thankful for fresh air without paying extra," an individual said. Another commented on the sad state of affairs. A third person shared a video from the Maurya Express train, depicting a mouse beneath a seat.