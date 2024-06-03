'Looking For An Indian Husband': Russian Influencer's Unique Proposal Sends Internet Into Frenzy

The video has collected 7.8 million views on Instagram

Dinara, a social media influencer from Moscow, garnered significant online attention following her recent visit to an Indian shopping mall. Dinara held a poster at the mall expressing her interest in finding a potential Indian spouse.

The influencer posed next to a male mannequin holding a poster that read, "Looking for an Indian husband (unmarried)." The poster also had the QR code of her Instagram profile printed on the paper.

Captioning, "Help me find the ONE", the influencer shared the reel on Instagram.

The video has collected 7.8 million views on Instagram with over 85,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments. Indian men quickly rushed to the comments section and wrote, "Marry Me."

In fact, a user even asked Dinara for her birth date and timing to match the Kundli's. A user joked, "My uncle ready 75 old are you ok."

Another user commented, "I'm ready, will you marry me".

"Are Are I'm ready," the third user wrote.

A user hilariously asked, "Find one for me too."

Social media users even tagged their friends in the viral reel and suggested a suitable groom.

Dinara in her Instagram stories shared why she is looking for an Indian husband and what qualities are expected in the suitable groom. She said, "Several years back I started learning about Indian culture, I got Indian friends, and I have been to India many times. For qualities, the person should value the families and hope we share the same values in terms of travelling."

