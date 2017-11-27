London Mayor Sadiq Khan's New Puppy Is The Object Of The Internet's Affection

It was love at first sight for the Internet!

London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted a picture of his new pet dog on Twitter much to the delight of Twitterati

Considering many of us are usually buried under a deluge of bad news and dodging trolls left, right and centre on social media, it's no wonder we tend to gravitate towards 'paw'sitive stories. And if they involve cute caines, consider our day made. So, on Monday morning, many were thrilled to see a tweet from London Mayor Sadiq Khan announcing the arrival of a new family member. The 47-year-old welcomed an adorable little fur baby into his family and announced its arrival in the sweetest way on social media.

"Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family..." the politician tweeted, pausing to build up some suspense. He continued, "... meet Luna Khan!" 
 
Sharing a picture of little Luna getting plenty of cuddles with his 800,000 followers on Twitter, Mr Khan definitely brought some cheer to everyone's day. Within hours, the post was 'liked' over 17,000 times and retweeted over 1,200 times.

The golden pooch immediate found fans on the Internet:
    
And was welcomed by lots of "other" Lunas... not all doggos:
     
But Larry the rescue cat who lives at the British Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street trolled the heck out of Luna. Of course, Larry has an official 'paw'sition as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office so perhaps the cat was just pulling rank on poor little Luna.
 
Luna joins a distinguished list of powerful first pets. Take a look at some more of politicians' fluffy first pals here.

