London Mayor Sadiq Khan's New Puppy Is The Object Of The Internet's Affection

London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted a picture of his new pet dog on Twitter much to the delight of Twitterati

Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family...



...meet Luna Khan! pic.twitter.com/1Hp8g0J6Bh — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 26, 2017

She's a little star! — Jackie Pearce (@tarot_jack) November 26, 2017

She's lovely! Luna is a good doggo — Serena Balachandra (@njSerena) November 26, 2017

Omg oh HEY LUNA — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) November 26, 2017

Congratulations - your life is about to become infinitely happier!

"Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail" - Kinky Friedman. Wishing you much wagging!! #dogsoftwitter — Cards Galore (@CardsGaloreUK) November 26, 2017

From one Luna to another. pic.twitter.com/t0FUNfeDnZ — Rosemary Finnie (@Glitz__Glamour) November 26, 2017

Luna Khan, meet Luna mckeown pic.twitter.com/a3nUQmMe7H — Martin McKeown (@supermartinio) November 26, 2017

Welcome to Luna from my Luna pic.twitter.com/hjH9CA3zd1 — JonRV (@devoto61) November 26, 2017

Delete your account. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 26, 2017

Considering many of us are usually buried under a deluge of bad news and dodging trolls left, right and centre on social media, it's no wonder we tend to gravitate towards 'paw'sitive stories. And if they involve cute caines, consider our day made. So, on Monday morning, many were thrilled to see a tweet from London Mayor Sadiq Khan announcing the arrival of a new family member. The 47-year-old welcomed an adorable little fur baby into his family and announced its arrival in the sweetest way on social media."Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family..." the politician tweeted, pausing to build up some suspense. He continued, "... meet Luna Khan!"Sharing a picture of little Luna getting plenty of cuddles with his 800,000 followers on Twitter, Mr Khan definitely brought some cheer to everyone's day. Within hours, the post was 'liked' over 17,000 times and retweeted over 1,200 times.The golden pooch immediate found fans on the Internet:And was welcomed by lots of "other" Lunas... not all doggos:But Larry the rescue cat who lives at the British Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street trolled the heck out of Luna. Of course, Larry has an official 'paw'sition as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office so perhaps the cat was just pulling rank on poor little Luna.Luna joins a distinguished list of powerful first pets. Take a look at some more of politicians' fluffy first pals here Click for more trending news