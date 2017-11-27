London Mayor Sadiq Khan's New Puppy Is The Object Of The Internet's Affection

"Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family..." the politician tweeted, pausing to build up some suspense. He continued, "... meet Luna Khan!"
Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family...— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 26, 2017
...meet Luna Khan! pic.twitter.com/1Hp8g0J6Bh
Sharing a picture of little Luna getting plenty of cuddles with his 800,000 followers on Twitter, Mr Khan definitely brought some cheer to everyone's day. Within hours, the post was 'liked' over 17,000 times and retweeted over 1,200 times.
The golden pooch immediate found fans on the Internet:
She's a little star!— Jackie Pearce (@tarot_jack) November 26, 2017
She's lovely! Luna is a good doggo— Serena Balachandra (@njSerena) November 26, 2017
Omg oh HEY LUNA— Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) November 26, 2017
Congratulations - your life is about to become infinitely happier!— Cards Galore (@CardsGaloreUK) November 26, 2017
"Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail" - Kinky Friedman. Wishing you much wagging!! #dogsoftwitter
And was welcomed by lots of "other" Lunas... not all doggos:
From one Luna to another. pic.twitter.com/t0FUNfeDnZ— Rosemary Finnie (@Glitz__Glamour) November 26, 2017
Luna Khan, meet Luna mckeown pic.twitter.com/a3nUQmMe7H— Martin McKeown (@supermartinio) November 26, 2017
Our Luna pic.twitter.com/IqBgAaUYgC— Jonathan SC (@jonathansc) November 26, 2017
Welcome to Luna from my Luna pic.twitter.com/hjH9CA3zd1— JonRV (@devoto61) November 26, 2017
Welcome, Luna! From another Luna. pic.twitter.com/pU0Q2vt7fv— Leslie Dope (@catlikemayhem) November 26, 2017
But Larry the rescue cat who lives at the British Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street trolled the heck out of Luna. Of course, Larry has an official 'paw'sition as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office so perhaps the cat was just pulling rank on poor little Luna.
Delete your account.— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 26, 2017
Luna joins a distinguished list of powerful first pets. Take a look at some more of politicians' fluffy first pals here.
