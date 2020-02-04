Locals In Assam Brave Angry Mother Elephant To Rescue Calf. Watch

Forest department officials and locals worked together to rescue an elephant calf.

Forest department officials in Assam worked with locals of the Morigaon district to rescue an elephant calf who got stuck between two huge rock boulders. The rescue operation, however, was complicated by the presence of the mother elephant, who chased away people trying to approach the calf.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Sonakuchi hills area near the Jagiroad area.

According to forest department officials, some villagers noticed that an elephant calf was trapped between huge rocks while its mother was roaming in the area. A video shared by ANI shows officials and locals working together to pull the elephant calf out with the help of ropes.

During the rescue operation, the mother of the elephant calf chased the locals and the forest department personnel when they were trying to rescue the calf.

Watch the video of the incident below below:

#WATCH Assam: Forest officials & locals rescued an elephant calf that was stuck between boulders in Morigaon. One person was injured after the mother of the calf reached & chased away the people present there. (Source - Forest Department) (02.02.20) pic.twitter.com/FDRH2WYWdM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

While the men managed to free the elephant stuck between the boulders, a local suffered minor injuries during the rescue operation.

A few days ago, another elephant rescue had gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Jharkhand when an elephant fell into a water well. It was rescued by filling the well up with water so the animal could float to the top.