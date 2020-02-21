Lions Surround Tourist Vehicle, Climb On Top Of It In Scary Viral Video

A viral video shows a pride of lions surrounding a jeep.

An old video that has resurfaced on the Internet shows a lion climbing on top of tourist jeep while other members of the pride surround it. The scary video was filmed last year in July at the Lion and Safari Park in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

In the footage, the pride of lions is seen approaching the white tourist jeep. One of the lions is seen sitting on top of the vehicle and pawing at its door while others surround it from three sides. TThe lion even manages to break the vehicle's rear-view mirror. The driver then slowly reverses the jeep and after a few tense moments, the big cat jumps off and retreats. Thankfully, no injuries to the tourists inside were reported.

"On this particular day, we had three young male lions that wanted to explore the vehicles and ended up climbing up on the vehicle's bonnet," Andre LaCock, the park's the general manager, told News24. He added that the lions in the video were new to the enclosure and got a little excited.

The video has gone viral again after it was shared on Reddit Thursday. Watch it below:

The footage has collected more than 12,000 'upvotes' and hundreds of comments.

"How is this safe? These lions seem capable of ripping open the car," wrote one person. "Those lions are huge," said another.

After the incident, the lions were placed in a trailer and moved to a part of the park that isn't open to the public.

Recently, a tiger was filmed chasing a tourist vehicle at the Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Chhattisgarh, even trying to grab a curtain on the bus.