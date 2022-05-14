'Like A Ruskin Bond Story': Officer Shares Photo Of Leopard Encounter

A leopard strolling in front of a forest rest house

A forest officer's life is full of thrilling experiences. An Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer has shared a photo showing a glimpse of that life. It shows a leopard strolling in front of a forest rest house where he was staying.

Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other's company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat pic.twitter.com/IbIDz7pRfw — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) May 11, 2022

The officer Akash Deep Badhawan said in the caption that the encounter reminded him of a Ruskin Bond story.

"Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other's company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat," the IFS officer said in his tweet.

The post has received more than 3,000 likes on Twitter. The users are quite surprised seeing the photo.

“Must be searching for guest room,” a user commented. “Wonderful way of living life,” another one said.

“Want to live in this house. And go for a post dinner walk,” a third user commented.

Ruskin Bond is an Indian author of British descent. Aubrey Alexander Bond, his father, was a Royal Air Force (RAF) officer based in India. In Shimla, he attended Bishop Cotton School. The Room on the Roof, his first novel, won the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957.

In 1992, he received the Sahitya Academy Award for his novel in English Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra. The author has written a large number of short stories, essays, novels, and children's books. In 1999, he received the Padma Shri, and in 2014, the Padma Bhushan.

