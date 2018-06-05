"Lights Out," Tweets Yuvraj Singh. Harbhajan Singh Serves Him This Zinger Harbhajan Singh couldn't pass up the opportunity to mess with his friend Yuvraj Singh

It's well-known that cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are best buds. The players go back a long way and it's no secret that the two share a camaraderie that only friends who've known each other for years share. If their interviews together aren't proof enough how about this tweet by Bhajji aimed at Yuvi. Chances are, it'll remind you of your own friends who never miss an opportunity to pull your leg.This specific incident we're talking about goes back to last evening when Yuvraj tweeted about the lack of electricity in his neighbourhood. "Lights Out in Bandra for over an hour now... can we get it back please," he tweeted. It was a simple enough tweet but guess his veere Bhajji couldn't pass up the opportunity to trouble his friend a little.Within an hour of Yuvi's tweet, Bhajji posted this zinger for him.Umm... ouch!Since being posted last night, the tweet has collected over 7,500 'likes' and almost 500 retweets. "Savage," comments one Twitter user. "Bhajji - 1 Yuvi - 0," comments another.Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have often teased one another on Twitter. In 2015, way before news about Yuvraj Singh's wedding to actor Hazel Kech broke, Yuvi hinted at his upcoming wedding in a congratulatory tweet to Bhajji. Eventually, once the cricketer made it official, Bhajji tweeted about what he was going to do at his veere di wedding - a complete dancing storm Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter