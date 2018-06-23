Lifeguard Spots Girl Drowning In Crowded Pool. Rescue Caught On Camera

The video posted on YouTube by the channel 'Lifeguard Rescue' shows a swimming pool full of people, with no indication of any person being in distress. It's only when a lifeguard appears on screen and uses a whistle to raise an alarm, one realises someone is in danger. The vigilant lifeguard dives into the pool and quickly swims towards the person in need. She reaches a little girl and helps her on to a float before bringing her out.
In the moments before being rescued, the young girl was underwater more than once as waves crashed in the pool. She used her feet to give herself a push to stay above water. Scarily, the people around her didn't even realise she was in any kind of danger.
The video is believed to have been filmed in US, Daily Mail reported.
Watch how the incident unfolded:
