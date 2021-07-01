How Wimbledon Responded To Novak Djokovic's Spider-Man Meme

Novak Djokovic shared a picture of himself slipping on the Wimbledon court.

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic needs no introduction. The World No 1 is often considered one of the three greatest players in the history of the game, alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And now, Mr Djokovic has proven that he is a good sport both on and off the tennis court. In his recent post on Twitter, the Serbian player shared a photo of himself from his last game at Wimbledon. In the image, Mr Djokovic is seen stretching his legs wide to avoid slipping on the grass-court as he went up against Kevin Anderson in the second round.

In fact, Mr Djokovic had slipped not once but twice on the court that was under fire after icons such as Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino slipped and fell, costing them matches. Sharing the image where Mr Djokovic's legs are stretched wide, he wrote, "Spider-Man returns. Hahaha... Let the memes begin."

And Mr Djokovic's wish seemed to be the Internet's command as several put their best meme foot forward in the comments section. The most popular memes were ones that pitted Mr Djokovic and the Marvel hero against each other or projected Mr Djokovic as an able successor to the Spider-man legacy.

Spider-Man returns hahahaa ???????????? let the memes begin #WimbledonThingpic.twitter.com/OkNQeirPJD — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

Then, we have Wimbledon joining in the fun. The Twitter handle of the tournament shared a picture of American player Coco Gauff from her round 1 clash against Francesca Jones. In the snap, Ms Gauff is in a similar position just like Mr Djokovic's.

And the move was approved by the Serbian player himself. He quote-tweeted the picture shared by Ms Gauff and wrote, “I like your moves, Coco.” Mr Djokovic also picked a spider web emoji for this post.

I like your moves Coco ???????????? https://t.co/KZfEmvfhqt — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

Also, could the really Spiderman please stand up?

He was also presented with a new moniker-- "Slider-Man".

Wow….only you Nole can do this! Spider-Man eat your heart out! This is Slider-Man ❤️ #NoleFampic.twitter.com/QqpPHYUo8S — NovakDjokovicUKFan - Linda???????? (@DjokovicUk) June 30, 2021

Many others opined that the image was proof of Mr Djokovic's astounding fitness levels and flexibility on court.

"Fantastic," one user said to describe what the player pulled off.

Some users wondered if there was anything the man could not do.

Take a look at some of the other reactions.

One of the many great things about our brother @DjokerNole is that he doesn't only inspires his fans....he also inspires an entire new generation of players. Thank you so much for continuing to bring so much joy to our lives. Congratulations on such a performance today! We❤️you. pic.twitter.com/yO5zdCLbwq — NOVAK FAN CANADA???????????????? -Danielovic- (@NovakCanada) June 30, 2021

Tell us what you think of this meme fest?