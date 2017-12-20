Leopard Enters Residential Colony In Dehradun, Escapes After Hours Of Chaos A video shows the leopard jumping into the house and, a few seconds later, a panicked homeowner running out.

Panic also ensues among other residents of the colony after they realise what happened. The video shows them running away from the house.



According to



