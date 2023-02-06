Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Huge Sand Sculpture to Pay Tribute To Legendary Singer

Lata Mangeshkar died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 last year

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on this day a year ago in Mumbai. To mark her first death anniversary, the renowned sand artist paid tribute to the evergreen singer by creating a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha. Mr Pattnaik created a 6 feet high sand sculpture with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai'.

Sharing a video of the sand art, Mr Pattnaik wrote, ''Tribute to legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, On Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with the message "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai" at Puri beach in Odisha.''

Tribute to legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, On Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with message “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tzUYIZO9Nu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2023

For creating the 6-foot-tall sand sculpture, Mr Pattnaik used 5 tonnes of sand, including a massive gramophone record.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 last year at 92. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

She has sung several unforgettable songs, including "Lag Jaa Gale", "Mohe Panghat Pe", "Chalte Chalte", "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", "Ajeeb Daastaan Hai", "Hothon mein aisi baat", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela aasman so gaya", and "Pani Pani Re".

She has also lent her voice to English, Russian, Dutch, Nepali, and Indonesian songs as well.

Mangeshkar received several film awards and honours like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Several public figures and her fans also paid tribute to the 'Queen of Melody' on her death anniversary through heartfelt tweets.

