Labour Day 2024: Know Date, History And Significance Of This Day

Labour Day 2024: Every year on May 1st, we celebrate Labour Day, also known as May Day or International Workers' Day. This day serves a dual purpose: to remind workers of their rights and to give them the recognition they deserve for their contributions to society.

History of Labour Day

Labour Day's roots trace back to the fight for workers' rights in the 19th-century United States. On May 1st, 1886, a massive strike erupted with nearly 200,000 workers demanding an eight-hour workday. This movement turned violent in Chicago, culminating in the Haymarket Affair.

A peaceful gathering at Chicago's Haymarket Square took a tragic turn when a bomb exploded. The Haymarket Affair, as it came to be known, resulted in casualties on both sides - protestors and police officers.

To honour the workers' movement and the Haymarket incident, the International Socialist Conference declared May 1st as Workers' Day in 1889. The first official celebration followed a year later in 1890.

Significance of Labour Day

Workers have significantly contributed to nation-building through immense hard work. Labour Day not only aims to recognise workers' hard work but also to educate them about their rights and save them from being exploited. It is also geared towards inspiring efforts to provide better working conditions to labour and help them make progress.

Celebrations

In many countries, Labour Day is a national holiday. Several events and seminars are organised on this day to highlight the achievements and contributions of workers. In some places, rallies are taken out while posters and banners are used to raise awareness about the workers and their rights.