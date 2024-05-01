International Labour Day 2024: Origin And Facts About This Day

International Labour Day 2024: In many countries, Labour Day is even a national holiday.

International Labour Day 2024: Every year on May 1st, the world comes together to celebrate International Workers' Day, also known as International Labour Day. It's a day dedicated to honouring the contributions of working people in every industry and sector. It's not just about celebrating their hard work, but also empowering them to be aware of their rights.

In many countries, Labour Day is even a national holiday. This allows organizations to launch special campaigns focused on improving the lives of their employees - a true testament to the value placed on the workforce.

Origin of International Labour Day

The origins of International Labour Day can be traced back to the late 19th-century labour movement in the United States. The specific date of May 1st was chosen to commemorate a nationwide strike for an eight-hour workday that commenced on that day in 1886. This pivotal event, however, culminated in the Haymarket Affair in Chicago, a regrettable incident where a labour protest escalated into violence. A bomb explosion resulted in the loss of life for seven police officers and at least four civilians.

Facts About International Labour Day

Despite International Labour Day tracing its origin to the commemoration of the Haymarket affair in Chicago, Labour Day in Canada and the USA is celebrated on the first Monday in September and not May 1. May Day is celebrated in more than 80 countries. In India, the first May Day was celebrated in Chennai (then Madras) in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan. Both Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day are also celebrated on May 1. Canada celebrated Labour Day in 1872, 10 years before the United States.