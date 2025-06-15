Kyrgyzstan Couple's Video Showing "Non-Viral" Side Of Delhi Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A Kyrgyz couple recently praised Delhi in an Instagram video after a week-long stay.

They found Delhi to be green, uncrowded, and beautiful, contrary to common warnings.

The couple acknowledged Delhi's mix of good and bad areas, highlighting its rich history. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

India has become a popular destination for foreign vloggers, who visit the country to explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage, and diverse landscapes. These travel vloggers document their experiences and unique encounters, offering global audiences a glimpse into the beauty and complexity of India. One such content creator is a Kyrgyzstan couple who are currently touring India. In a recent video shared on Instagram, they expressed their admiration for Delhi with their followers. They revealed that they spent a week in the national capital, exploring the vibrant and diverse experiences Delhi has to offer.

"We just spent a week in Delhi, and we are happy to report we loved it," Collin said at the beginning of the video. "We were warned so much before we came to Delhi about how crazy it is, and you get here, it's so green. I haven't sat in traffic once. Everywhere we've been has not been crowded. Absolutely beautiful," Mere continued, adding, "I just feel everyone puts more insane things on the internet than it actually is. This is super nice."

In the caption, the couple wrote, "Welcome to the non-viral side of Delhi. With 22 million people and a heavy reputation, we thought we'd try and limit our time in the capital. Joke's on us. We loved it. (Although it was HOT when the heatwave came)."

"Like all metropolitan cities, Delhi is full of good and bad areas, and has stunning streets, architecture, and culture. Not to mention a visible history that rivals just about anywhere in the world. The city has a heartbeat, and we are so lucky to have felt it," they added.

The couple didn't suggest Delhi as a first stop for travellers unfamiliar with India, but they said that once you adjust, "you might love this misunderstood city as much as we do."

Also Read | Gurugram Man With Rs 3 Crore House Says He Needs Rs 7.5 Lakh A Month Just To Breathe, Sparks Discussion

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 7,000 views and several likes and comments.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Thank you for showing the beautiful side of Delhi! Loved the positivity and the vibe you captured."

"Thank you so much for showing the heart of Delhi!! Delhi is an amalgamation of cultures blending beautifully," commented another.

"Hate sells, especially hate towards Indians. Even we ourselves fall for that. Thank you for posting a real view of Delhi. There is much wrong with India but there is so much more good in India as well. Safe Travels," said a third user.

"Many vloggers avoid showing the positive aspects of India because those don't attract views. Thank you for going against that trend," one of the users said.

"Delhi is hands down the food and historical capital of India," expressed another.