''Kohradun To Coldkata'': Hilarious Twitter Thread On Winter Across Indian Cities Goes Viral

The Twitter thread pokes fun at names of cities reeling under the cold spell (Representational pic)

Several parts of the country are reeling under cold wave conditions for the past month. On Monday, people in Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a chilly morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital dropping to 1.4 degrees Celsius. And it seems there is no relief from the winter chill anytime soon. While people are facing a lot of problems due to severe cold and dense fog, there are two things that are keeping them warm-the humble chai and memes.

Right now, social media is on overrun with tweets and posts of people complaining about spine-chilling weather. Some creative people are also keeping themselves entertained by sharing hilarious jokes and memes and relishing empathy in the winter gloom enveloping us.

One such Twitter thread poking fun at names of Indian cities reeling under the cold spell is going viral, amusing people. A Twitter user, who goes by the name @sagarcasm, cleverly tweaked the names of the cities in accordance with how cold they are.

He wrote, ''How cold is it? A thread. It's so cold in Bengal that Kolkata is now called Coldkata.'' In the subsequent tweets, Dehradun was named as 'Kohradun', Kanpur as 'Kaanp-pur', Indore as 'Stay Indoor', Gujarat's Baroda as 'Barfoda', Chandigarh as 'Thandigarh', Shillong as 'Chillong' and so on.

See the tweets here:

It's so cold in Uttar Pradesh that Kanpur is now called Kaanp-pur — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It's so cold in Meghalaya that Shillong is now called Chillong — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It's so cold in Madhya Pradesh that Indore is now called Stay Indoor — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It's so cold in madhya pradesh that indore is now called Icedoor — Samarth Khare (@SamarthKhare_12) January 16, 2023

It's so cold in Bihar that Begusarai is now called Begurajai — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It's so cold in Odisha that Bhubaneshwar is now called Bhubaneshiver — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

Prompted by his hilarious take, several other Twitter users also joined in and creatively added the name of their respective cities. The tweet has collected over 200 replies and more than 2700 likes.

One user wrote, ''Hubli will be Huhuhubli..Siliguri will be Sigdigudi..Gaya will be Nahi Gaya..Jalgaon will be Barafgao.''

It's so cold in up that Agra now called aag la — 39.54 to 67.33 (@SaifrojKhan) January 16, 2023

Its so cold in Chattisgarh that Raipur is now called Chaipur — बेरोजगार चाय वाला™ (@twitrboyy) January 16, 2023

It is so cold in madhya pradesh that bhopal is called Coldpal 🤣✌️ — N1T1N (@BhopaliLadka) January 16, 2023

Another commented, ''It is so cold in Varanasi that Varanasi is now called VARAN-ICY.'' A third complained, ''It's so cold in Maharashtra that Mumbai is now called Mumbai only. Yaha kuch cold nai hota hai.''

Meanwhile, the IMD said minimum temperatures will gradually rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20 under the influence of a western disturbance.

