Kohli As Iron Man, Faf Du Plessis As Captain America: Fan Compares Cricketers To Avengers

The thread shows Virat Kohli as Iron Man.

The IPL fever has already gripped the entire cricket fan community in India. Every now and then, something interesting is happening on and off the field related to this world's biggest cricket league, and cricket lovers are expressing their love in a variety of ways on social media.

A Twitter fan page of Virat Kohli that goes by the name Bahubali Virat has an interesting thread that shows Royal Challengers Bangalore players as superheroes from Marvel's Avengers.

He shares the post with a caption that reads, "If RCB players were Avengers".

The first image shows Faf du Plessis as Captain America because he is the captain of the team. Next is Virat Kohli, who is compared to Iron Man, the armoured Avenger.

The third image is of Rajat Patidar, who is compared with Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards).

The thread further shows Glenn Maxwell as the Hulk and Suyash Prabhudessai as Spider-Man.

"Virat is the face of the team and a clever, rich all like Iron Man; Rajat is our Mr. Dependable; Maxxi is like Hulk, just smash and don't think of anything; Abd is the ultimate Avenger, the mix of all; these also match exactly," Bahubali Virat wrote in the comment section.

The interesting tweet has gotten over 1 lakh views and over 3,000 likes. With a lot of cricket followers commenting on it.