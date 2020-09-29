Kitten Enjoys A Soothing Violin Performance In Adorable Viral Video

Remila the kitten enjoys a violin recital.

An adorable video that has gone viral online shows a kitten enjoying a violin recital while curled up inside a bag around the violinist's waist. Esther Abrami, a classical violinist from France who is based in London, shared the video of her foster kitten Remila enjoying her violin performance. The video, shared on Facebook last week, has gone viral with over 6 million views.

Esther Abrami revealed that Remila is a rescue kitten who came to her via a cat shelter. The kitten had once been abandoned and would cry if Esther left her alone while practicing the violin. To calm her down, the violinist began to carry her in a bag around her waist.

"Remila's story: This kitten was abandoned but thankfully rescued by the cat shelter Association Feli-Cite," Esther wrote on Facebook. "As a host family I took care of her for the past week.

"When she arrived she was less than 400 grams, scared and had breathing issues from having stayed outside for several days."

After a week of care and constant cuddles, Remila transformed into one of the friendliest kittens, but she still hates being left alone on the floor. "She follows me absolutely everywhere around the house and refuses to be left alone on the floor. She is always either on my laps or in her little bag around my waist!" wrote Esther.

The video she shared online shows the kitten peeking out of her bag as Esther plays the violin, apparently mesmerised. Watch the clip below:

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has garnered a whopping 6.4 million views and 11,000 comments.

" What a good job! Your talent and the sweetness in this video, fantastic!" wrote one Facebook user.

"Beautiful music and a very sweet kittten, perfect match!" another remarked.

