Kim Kardashian's Advice For Women Slammed As Tone-Deaf, Offensive

Kim Kardashian has stoked a controversy with remarks suggesting people don't work hard enough

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for her comments urging women to "get your f***** ass up and work." In a Variety profile published this week, Kim and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, along with their mother Kris Jenner, discussed their business empires, the criticism they have faced over the years and more. But one piece of advice from Kim Kardashian had social media users up in arms against the 41-year-old billionaire businesswoman and reality TV star.

"I have the best advice for women in business," Kim said. "Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

The comments were made as part of a larger conversation about how the Kardashian sisters are perceived as being famous for no good reason. Kim, taking offense over this perception, said: "We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that's what you think, then sorry. We just don't have the energy for that. We don't have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives - and hey, we made it. I don't know what to tell you."

Many on social media slammed Kim Kardashian for implying that people not as successful as her were simply not working hard enough. Several people also pointed out that the comment was especially tone-deaf and offensive when coming from a woman born into wealth and privilege.

"I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," wrote actress Jameela Jamil.

"Celebrities love to imply that people who aren't rich just don't work at all," a Twitter user wrote.

Kim Kardashian was criticised by many on the microblogging platform who felt that her advice did not take into account the struggles of people not born into privilege.

Several former employees of the Kardashian-Jenner family also joined the conversation, saying that the family's words did not line up with their actions.

Kim Kardashian officially became a billionaire last year, according to an estimate from Forbes. Her money comes from TV income and endorsement deals, according to the magazine, as well as her two lifestyle brands.