'Khargosh Ho?': Police Officer Reacts To Man's Pikachu-Themed Helmet

Wearing a helmet is an essential part of road safety norms. A lot of people are now seen wearing helmets which safeguards not only the driver of the two-wheeler but also the pillion. Many people come up with unique helmets in terms of design, colour, and size. Amid this, a man was recently spotted with a Pikachu-themed helmet. A police officer spotted him and his reaction to the man's unique safety gear has the internet in splits.

In the video going viral on the internet, a man is seen standing next to a parked bike. A police officer is seen talking to him. Reacting to the helmet, the cop asks him, "Khargosh Ho? (Are you a rabbit?). People are seen laughing in the background. He then asks the man what is there on the helmet. He says, "Koi helmet nahi laga raha hai, koi laga itna namoona laga raha hai (Some are not using helmet, while others are using such unique helmets)". He adds, "Acha lag raha hai (Looks good)" and points to the camera and specifications of the helmet.

It is unclear where the video was recorded. Since being shared, the video has amassed over a thousand likes and one lakh views.

"Spotted one such helmet in Hyderabad recently," said a user.

"Khargosh? Nope, it's a yellow, mouse-like creature Sir!!!" remarked a user.

"Pro Rider," commented a third person.

A few days ago, a man in Bengaluru was seen wearing a paper bag to cover his head instead of a helmet while seated as a pillion rider on a bike. The hilarious incident was brought to the internet's notice by X user @3rdEyeDude. In the picture, the man in a black t-shirt is seen sitting on the bike with a paper bag securely covering his head as they wait to cross the road.''Helmet, what's that?'' the caption of the post read.

The tweet has sparked hilarity online, with many agreeing that it is ''typical Bengaluru behaviour.'' People were left in splits after watching the 'desi jugaad', while many speculated about the motive behind this unconventional choice.