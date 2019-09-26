Kerala Woman Stops Scooty In Front Of Bus, Refuses To Give Way. Then...

The viral video shows the woman standing on the road as a bus approaches from the opposite direction

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 26, 2019 18:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Woman Stops Scooty In Front Of Bus, Refuses To Give Way. Then...

A viral video shows a woman stopping in front of a bus.


A video of a woman in Kerala stopping her scooty in the middle of a road has gone viral online and netizens can't seem to stop applauding her. The reason - she stood her ground and refused to give way to a bus driving in the wrong lane.

The viral video shows the woman standing on the right side of the road as the bus approaches from the opposite direction. She stands her ground and refuses to budge, ultimately forcing the bus to switch to the right lane.

According to Gulf News, the video was shot in Kerala. Many in the comments section of the video also confirmed that it was filmed in Kerala, citing the number plates of the vehicles.

It was posted to Twitter by @TheGhostRider31, who wrote: "When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT.

"See Joe a lady rider down South doesn't budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her."

Watch the video below:

The video has been viewed over 47,000 times since it was shared online earlier today. It has also raked up more than 4,000 'likes'. People in the comments section were full of praise for the woman.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Keralascooty vs busViral video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mehul ChoksiDonald TrumpSensexS JaishankarBeijing AirportIRCTCCyclone HikkaPM ModiIshwar Chandra VidyasagarLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusRedmi 8AVivo U10

................................ Advertisement ................................