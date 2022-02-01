Kerala Hospital Apologises For Using Morgan Freeman's Pic In Skin Treatment Ad

A hospital has come under fire for using a photo of Morgan Freeman in a skin treatment ad

A hospital in Kerala has apologised for using a photo of American actor Morgan Freeman in a skin treatment ad. The Vadakara cooperative hospital came under fire when photos of their ad began circulating on social media. Pics of the now-removed poster show that the hospital used a photo of the 84-year-old actor to advertise several services, including the removal of skin tags, warts, milia and more.

Social media users slammed the hospital for running an advert with racist undertones. "Sir Morgan Freeman, your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India," wrote one Twitter user. "Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments...."

Sir, .@morgan_freeman your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India.



Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments.... pic.twitter.com/54plREcswi — Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) January 31, 2022

Film critic GP Ramachandran wrote: "Vadakara 'Co-operative' Hospital is a disgrace and an insult to the great co-operative sector in Kerala."

Meanwhile, Sree Parvathy, an author, went on to list Morgan Freeman's impressive and extensive filmography in a bid to introduce the Oscar-winning actor. "Those who lifted the picture of Morgan from the internet failed to identify the Oscar winning actor and went by his skin colour, the rashes on his face and his African-American heritage," she wrote.

After facing severe backlash for the advertisement, the Vadakara cooperative hospital apologised and pulled down their poster.

"The picture was taken from the internet and the board displayed near the casualty on January 26 (Wednesday). When we came to know about the gaffe, it was removed on Saturday," T Sunil, the marketing manager of the hospital, told The New Indian Express. "The hospital has issue an apology on its Facebook page. There was no intention to defame the great actor," he added.