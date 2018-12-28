Kerala Cops Teach Road Safety By Recreating Iconic Beatles Cover

Four cops from the Kannavam Police Station recreate the Beatles' Abbey Road cover.

Almost five decades after the Beatles walked into history with their iconic Abbey Road cover, police officers in a Kerala town have recreated that famous shot, for a good cause. In an ode to the everlasting charm of the 1969 album cover which shows the four band members on a zebra crossing, four cops from the Kannavam Police Station in Kannur district imitated the photo to promote road safety.

The picture was shared on Twitter by the collector of Kannur, Mir Mohammed Ali, who dubbed them "Kannur's Beatles" and said that the cops had 'come together' with local artists to promote road safety through the initiative.



"Initiative taken by the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station, collaborating with local artists to promote road safety in a remote part of the district," he wrote while sharing the picture on Thursday.

Take a look:

#Kannur's #Beatles :)



Initiative taken by the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station, collaborating with local artists to promote road safety in a remote part of the district.

Good work pic.twitter.com/Jn294Bmovw — Mir A (@mir19in) December 27, 2018

He also shared a comparison of the two pictures.

The picture of the Kannavam cops has garnered a very positive response on Twitter.

Nice — Krishna Mohan Uppu (@krishna_uppu) December 27, 2018

Art can change your mindset and sometimes safety :) https://t.co/OXdU612GL1 — NIHAL RUSTGI (@3NIHAL) December 28, 2018

What do you think of the initiative? Let us know using the comments section below.