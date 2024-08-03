Kebabs To Ramen, Google India Employee Shows What She Eats At Office Canteen Daily

The video accumulated more than 3 million views.

Google offices around the world are known to pack a bold punch when it comes to design. The IT giant tries to be an innovative and fun company that people would want to work for, and its offices are designed accordingly. Google employees, who are often called Googlers, enjoy a range of amenities in the workplace, including free food, nap rooms and entertainment areas. For years, Google has also been ranked as the top company to work for in the US and its headquarters in Silicon Valley has been described as a "dangerously" luxurious place.

Now, a Google employee recently shared a video showing an impressive spread at the office canteen. Parleen Ranhotra, who according to her LinkedIn bio works at Google India, shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "What I eat as a Google employee". The video begins with her at her office desk and ends with her devouring an impressive meal.

In the video, Ms Ranhotra first walks up to the canteen and sets up her tray with utensils like plates, forks and spoons. She then slides the tray along the salad section and drops some cucumber slices onto her plate. Next, she picks up a plate of hot ramen. She also fills her plate with noodles and extra toppings. She then goes on to take tandoori parathas and kebabs, along with green chutney.

The video then shows her near the beverages section, which gives a glimpse into the fridge stocked with Coke, Limca, Thumbs Up, and water bottles. The clip ends showing her devouring the meal, but not before having a mini jar cake and chocolate ice cream.

Ms Ranhotra shared the video on Instagram just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3 million views.

Reacting to the clip, one user jokingly wrote, "Google wants me to be in my best shape that's why they are not hiring me." "i might seem okay but deep down i just want to work at google," commented another.

"Tell Google I'm ready to give an interview now," said a third user. "I find these reels very motivating so that I can work someday soon in the same work culture," expressed a fourth.