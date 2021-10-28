Keanu Reeves Gifts Personalised Rolex Watches To Stunt Team Of 'John Wick 4'

Keanu Reeves surprised the stunt team of his upcoming project with Rolex watches.

Keanu Reeves has won a million hearts with his acting prowess and well-documented acts of kindness. Now, he has given us one more reason to like him. Mr Reeves recently gave some very generous gifts to the stunt crew of John Wick: Chapter 4. As the shooting of his upcoming project wrapped up, Mr Reeves decided to give a token of gratitude to the stunt crew: Personalised Rolex Submariner watches.

Mr Reeves had called the crew to join him for dinner in Paris on a Saturday night to raise a toast to their efforts. That's when he gifted each of them a personalised Rolex watch, which cost a little less than $10,000 a piece, reported Vanity Fair. The crew - including Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang - received these exclusive timepieces that carried unique messages from Mr Reeves himself.

The crew thanked the actor for the presents on social media. Mr Marinas shared a photo of the Rolex watch on Instagram Stories and called it the "best wrap gift ever". He also gave us a closer look at the message inscribed on the watch. It said, "The John Wick Five" and added, "Jeremy. Thank you, Keanu. JW4 [John Wick: Chapter 4] 2021".

The photo was later posted on a Keanu Reeves fan page on Instagram. Have a look:

Mr Concepcion also posted photos of the Rolex on social media and wrote, "Got that new new. Thank you, bro KR", referring to Keanu Reeves. More photos were shared on the Instagram fan page of Mr Reeves.

While shooting for the fourth instalment of John Wick has wrapped up, work for the fifth instalment may start soon. In 2020, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer announced that the fifth chapter of John Wick would be filmed back-to-back with John Wick 4. The film series has been a hit at the box office as well as among critics. The last instalment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, grossed $326.7 million (about Rs. 2,450 crores).

John Wick isn't the only film that's drawing attention towards Mr Reeves. The actor is busy with The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of the Matrix film series. The film also casts Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.