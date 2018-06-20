Karnataka Couple's Wedding Procession Features Decked Up JCB Digger Chetan and Mamta's unique wedding procession was the talk of the town in Puttur, in Karnataka's South Kannada District

Share EMAIL PRINT The Internet loves the quirky wedding procession.



Chetan and Mamta's unique wedding procession was the talk of the town in Puttur, in Karnataka's South Kannada District. Since the newlyweds tied the knot on Monday, photos and video of the couple smiling shyly while seated on the bucket of a beautifully-decorated JCB machine have gone viral. One clip shows the newlyweds, headed home after the wedding ceremony, smiling as rows of enthusiastic drummers lead the procession. Colourful flowers and balloons adorn the large machine.



"I love my job and it's my way of showing gratitude towards the vehicle during one of my biggest moments in my life,"







The groom was initially behind the wheel of the decked-out JCB digger. Later, he joined his wife while a friend drove them to their new home.



The Internet loves the quirky wedding procession. "Sweet and endearing," writes one person on Twitter. "Only in Karnataka," jokes another. "Lovely... wishing both very happy marriage life," comments a third.



Last month, a bride in China - who is a



Click for more





Forget horse-driven carriages and luxury cars. These newlyweds from Karnataka have the Internet's attention for the unusual set of wheels they picked for their wedding procession. The groom, a JCB operator, said he was keen to showcase the machine that helped him earn a decent living. And so, he took his beautiful sari-clad wife for a spin around town in the bucket of a JCB digger. Pictures and video of the incredible sight have gone viral across social media platforms and earned the newlyweds lots of love.Chetan and Mamta's unique wedding procession was the talk of the town in Puttur, in Karnataka's South Kannada District. Since the newlyweds tied the knot on Monday, photos and video of the couple smiling shyly while seated on the bucket of a beautifully-decorated JCB machine have gone viral. One clip shows the newlyweds, headed home after the wedding ceremony, smiling as rows of enthusiastic drummers lead the procession. Colourful flowers and balloons adorn the large machine."I love my job and it's my way of showing gratitude towards the vehicle during one of my biggest moments in my life," Bangalore Mirror quoted the groom as saying.The groom was initially behind the wheel of the decked-out JCB digger. Later, he joined his wife while a friend drove them to their new home. The Internet loves the quirky wedding procession. "Sweet and endearing," writes one person on Twitter. "Only in Karnataka," jokes another. "Lovely... wishing both very happy marriage life," comments a third.Last month, a bride in China - who is a bus driver - drove herself to her wedding venue in... you guessed it... a bus. She even stopped to pick up her groom on the way. A viral video captured the bride, resplendent in a traditional white wedding gown, seated behind the wheel.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter