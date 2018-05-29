Bride Drives Bus To Wedding, Picks Groom On The Way

A video posted on People's Daily, China shows the bride steering the bus - decorated with balloons and pictures of the happy couple - even as she sits decked up in her bridal finery. Dressed in a beautiful white wedding gown and veil, the bride seems more than comfortable behind the wheel of the bus.
Comments"People want green travel. Therefore, I chose to use a bus as our wedding car when I got married because it is a low carbon way of transport," she says in the video as translated by People's Daily, China. Her groom can be seen next to her holding a bunch of flowers.
Watch the video below:
From pop culture themes to nostalgia-filled affairs, here is another offbeat wedding idea. A bride who works as a bus driver sends herself to the wedding hall in her own bus! pic.twitter.com/Mwy6yMMZPB- People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 29, 2018
"This wedding is unique," comments one Twitter user on the video. "So cute ... very touching," says another.
