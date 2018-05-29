Bride Drives Bus To Wedding, Picks Groom On The Way

She's a bus driver and drove in all her wedding finery

Offbeat | | Updated: May 29, 2018 18:07 IST
Video shows the bride steering the bus that's decorated with balloons and pictures of the happy couple

In India, it's fairly normal to see grooms turning up for their weddings on white horses. However, a bride in China decided to use an unconventional method in order to reach her wedding venue. This special bride to chose to drive herself in a bus all the way to her wedding hall - and she even stopped on the way to pick up her groom.

A video posted on People's Daily, China shows the bride steering the bus - decorated with balloons and pictures of the happy couple -  even as she sits decked up in her bridal finery. Dressed in a beautiful white wedding gown and veil, the bride seems more than comfortable behind the wheel of the bus.

"People want green travel. Therefore, I chose to use a bus as our wedding car when I got married because it is a low carbon way of transport," she says in the video as translated by People's Daily, China. Her groom can be seen next to her holding a bunch of flowers.

Watch the video below:
 
"This wedding is unique," comments one Twitter user on the video. "So cute ... very touching," says another.

Click for more trending news


