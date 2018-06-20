Karnataka Cop Rescues And Adopts Electrocuted Monkey, Wins Hearts

The monkey fell down after receiving an electric shock

Offbeat | | Updated: June 20, 2018 09:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karnataka Cop Rescues And Adopts Electrocuted Monkey, Wins Hearts

ASI Yashodha with the monkey she rescued and adopted.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Yashodha from Kalaburagi in Karnataka has won hearts on Twitter for saving the life of a feral monkey. The monkey was saved by ASI Yashodha after it got electrocuted and fell to the ground. The cop first took the monkey home to administer first aid and then took it to a veterinary hospital, thereby saving its life.

"I was on my way to Yellamma Temple when I saw a huge crowd gathered on the road," ASI Yashodha told news agency ANI. "When I peeked in, I saw a monkey who had fallen down after receiving a current shock. His eye was bleeding."

Though others refused to pick the monkey up, scared that it would bite, ASI Yashodha stepped up and took the primate home first and then to a hospital.
 
Though its condition was initially serious, the monkey is now much better, reports a vet from the hospital to ANI.

Today, the little monkey lives with ASI Yashodha and they are good friends.

"He's become like a kid in the house now," says a smiling ASI Yashodha.

A heartwarming video shows the two playing together. Watch it below:

Comments


The sweet story has made many smile and applaud ASI Yashodha:
 
"I request everyone to help animals, they are mute and can't ask for help," appeals the cop.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KalaburagiKarnatakaMonkey

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................