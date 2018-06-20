Karnataka Cop Rescues And Adopts Electrocuted Monkey, Wins Hearts

"I was on my way to Yellamma Temple when I saw a huge crowd gathered on the road," ASI Yashodha told news agency ANI. "When I peeked in, I saw a monkey who had fallen down after receiving a current shock. His eye was bleeding."
Though others refused to pick the monkey up, scared that it would bite, ASI Yashodha stepped up and took the primate home first and then to a hospital.
#Karnataka: Asst. sub-inspector Yashodha rescued a monkey that was injured due to an electric shock, in Kalaburagi, says, "Moment I saw the monkey was injured, I took it to the hospital & then brought it home. Since then I have been taking care of it & it gives me immense peace." pic.twitter.com/ljslP0fkZZ- ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018
Though its condition was initially serious, the monkey is now much better, reports a vet from the hospital to ANI.
Today, the little monkey lives with ASI Yashodha and they are good friends.
"He's become like a kid in the house now," says a smiling ASI Yashodha.
A heartwarming video shows the two playing together. Watch it below:
Comments
The sweet story has made many smile and applaud ASI Yashodha:
She epitomizes her name "Yashoda"- Smita (@DikshitSmita) June 19, 2018
Salute yr kindness maam- Rina Nair (@nair_rina) June 19, 2018
"I request everyone to help animals, they are mute and can't ask for help," appeals the cop.
trending news