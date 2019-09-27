Karnataka Cop Cleans Waterlogged Road In Viral Video. “Hero,” Says Twitter

"Not a cop's job. Yet he did it," wrote IPS officer D Roopa

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 27, 2019 09:55 IST
A video of a cop cleaning up a waterlogged road has gone viral on Twitter.


A video of a cop going above and beyond the call of duty to clean a waterlogged road is winning hearts on social media. On Thursday, Twitter user @AkshayVandure1 posted a video to Twitter that shows a cop trying to drain excess water off a waterlogged road. In the video, the cop is seen using a spade to remove water from the road and move it towards a drain. The video was shot in Karnataka, and many people in the comments section tagged Bengaluru City Police, asking them to reward the cop for his service.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 34,000 times on the microblogging website. It has also collected almost 2,000 'likes'.

IPS officer D Roopa was among the hundreds who praised the cop for going the "extra mile" to clean up the road.

"Not a cop's job. Yet he did it," she wrote.

Others also hailed the cop a hero for cleaning the road

Some people also expressed disappointment that a cop was forced to do work that should have been done by civic bodies and tagged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

