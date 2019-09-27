Karnataka Cop Cleans Waterlogged Road In Viral Video. “Hero,” Says Twitter

A video of a cop cleaning up a waterlogged road has gone viral on Twitter.

A video of a cop going above and beyond the call of duty to clean a waterlogged road is winning hearts on social media. On Thursday, Twitter user @AkshayVandure1 posted a video to Twitter that shows a cop trying to drain excess water off a waterlogged road. In the video, the cop is seen using a spade to remove water from the road and move it towards a drain. The video was shot in Karnataka, and many people in the comments section tagged Bengaluru City Police, asking them to reward the cop for his service.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 34,000 times on the microblogging website. It has also collected almost 2,000 'likes'.

IPS officer D Roopa was among the hundreds who praised the cop for going the "extra mile" to clean up the road.

"Not a cop's job. Yet he did it," she wrote.

Not a cop's job. Yet he did it. Cops come in all hues and colours...good, bad, ugly.

When they go extra mile let's acknowledge. Doesn't mean that people stop questioning them when they go wrong. Both required. https://t.co/qNulsEu6KW — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) September 26, 2019

Others also hailed the cop a hero for cleaning the road

Hero 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Indian (@IndianofIndiaaa) September 26, 2019

Dedication level #hatsoff sir — Sreeram Rathod (@sreeram_rathod) September 27, 2019

Respect for people like him who don't differentiate between their JD and public welfare! — VIshal B (@V1SHAL_IN) September 26, 2019

@BlrCityPolice



Doing job that is not in there list 👍 — Itpains_U (@itpains) September 26, 2019

Some people also expressed disappointment that a cop was forced to do work that should have been done by civic bodies and tagged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Appreciate the good work, but who'll do BBMP's work?!! @BBMPCOMM@Bengaluru2050 — V T Rajan (@rajanvt) September 27, 2019

Was it shown to BBMP? For quick action definitely yes Policers can support at the same time was it informed and intimated #BBMP to arrive and help. @BBMPCOMM#bbmpcomm if we start clearing dumps and make proper water flows, we won't come across such situations — Sushma Sangondimath (@sush0907) September 26, 2019

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.