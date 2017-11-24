Karnataka Auto Doubles Up As Ambulance For The Needy At Night "When I drop a customer at a hospital, I feel that I am making a difficult time slightly more convenient."

Share EMAIL PRINT Manjunath Ningappa Pujari drives an auto at night.



To ensure that people in the city are aware of his services, Mr Pujari has informed an NGO, Ashray Foundation, of the localities and areas where he can be reached at any time of the night for any kind of emergency.





"When I drop a customer at a hospital, I feel that I am making a difficult time slightly more convenient, and that I am contributing to society in some way. Hence, I do not insist that such customers pay for the ride. I feel blessed to serve a customer at a critical time in their life," says Mr Pujari, who works as a supervisor with an infrastructure and financial services company during the day.



He also donates part of his salary every month to the Ashray Foundation.



His wonderful gesture has earned him a ton of respect and goodwill.



"We require more people like him. God bless him," writes one person on Facebook. "Took ride once in his ola auto ... polite driver & Appreciable work !!" says another.





Click for more





In Belgaum, Karnataka, an auto rickshaw driver does something heartwarming every night - he offers his auto as an ambulance for the needy. Manjunath Ningappa Pujari, who drives an Ola auto every day between 6 pm to 9 am, offers free rides to those in emergency situations using his auto as an ambulance.To ensure that people in the city are aware of his services, Mr Pujari has informed an NGO, Ashray Foundation, of the localities and areas where he can be reached at any time of the night for any kind of emergency."When I drop a customer at a hospital, I feel that I am making a difficult time slightly more convenient, and that I am contributing to society in some way. Hence, I do not insist that such customers pay for the ride. I feel blessed to serve a customer at a critical time in their life," says Mr Pujari, who works as a supervisor with an infrastructure and financial services company during the day.He also donates part of his salary every month to the Ashray Foundation.His wonderful gesture has earned him a ton of respect and goodwill."We require more people like him. God bless him," writes one person on Facebook. "Took ride once in his ola auto ... polite driver & Appreciable work !!" says another.Click for more trending news