No Food Shortage, Says Karachi Zoo - But Viral Video Shows Lion In 'Awful Shape'

A video shows a lion at Karachi zoo looking visibly weak

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Tuesday said that all animals at Karachi Zoo in Pakistan were being fed properly after disturbing visuals of a visibly-weak lion emerged online. According to Geo TV, food supply at the zoo had been suspended on Monday, with the supplier alleging that he had not been paid for months.

"The administration hasn't paid since February 2021," contractor Amjad Mehboob said.

He added that the issue had been resolved with Karachi municipal authorities and food supply had been renewed. Authorities assured him that his dues would be cleared by December, Mr Mehboob added. The zoo is under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The matter came to attention after journalist Quatrina Hosain shared a disturbing video of the lion at the zoo. The video shows the drowsy-looking lion slumped inside his cage. "Karachi Zoo fails to pay food suppliers....The animals are already in awful shape," she wrote while sharing the video on Monday.

We have no right to zoos if this is how we treat animals....Karachi Zoo fails to pay food suppliers....The animals are already in awful shape.

My heart is breaking. Let's shut down all zoos @murtazawahab1pic.twitter.com/lBZNFnDqO5 — Quatrina (@QuatrinaHosain) November 22, 2021

The visuals sparked outrage and were shared hundreds of times on social media, with many calling for strict action to be taken against zoo authorities. However, KMC spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid told local news channel Dawn that the images circulating on social media were outdated and being used to spread propaganda against the zoo.

He added that the zoo had a week's food stock in reserve even if food supply had been stopped.

Senior Director of Karachi Zoo Khalid Hashmi also shared a statement dismissing the reports as "manghadat" or fabricated. Mr Hashmi said there was no food supply shortage and all animals were being fed as per routine as he invited people to visit the zoo and see the animals for themselves.

His video of Karachi zoo animals was noticeably missing the lion that Ms Hosain had tweeted about. The journalist and animal welfare activist pointed this out in a tweet responding to the zoo director's statement.

I am taking you up on this offer to come see for myself....WHERE IS THE AFRICAN LION I TWEETED ABOUT? https://t.co/qdmwu0MfmT — Quatrina (@QuatrinaHosain) November 23, 2021

The Karachi Zoo is the largest zoo in Pakistan and the country's second oldest after Lahore zoo.

