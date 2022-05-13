"Just Gorgeous": View From Inside A Soap Bubble Mesmerises Internet

The video shows the vise from inside a soap bubble.

Watching bubbles float on the wind and burst is a summertime pleasure every child enjoys. Blowing soap bubble is one of the most-loved activities among children. Some adults too enjoy watching the bubbles coming out of the wand.

But now, a video going viral shows you the view from inside a giant soap bubble.

The short video has been posted by ViralHog on its YouTube channel. It starts with soap film emerging from a giant wand, where the camera is placed. The bubble is then seen reflecting a wide spectrum of colours, like a rainbow.

The colours are visible due to interference between waves reflected from the top and bottom of the soap bubble.

The giant wand produces a huge bubble, which suddenly disappears in thin air at the end of the 19-second video.

Users are mesmerised by the video. "Just gorgeous! So relaxing too. Could watch for hrs," said a user on YouTube.

"The prism colors are captivatingly gorgeous, fossil fuel oil quite the opposite," said another.

"It reminds of a wormhole," a third user commented.

Surface tension

This popular phenomenon is at play when a soap bubble appears, according to Encyclopedia Britanninca. It is the property of a liquid surface displayed by its acting as if it were a stretched elastic membrane. The bubble floats in air with a wobbly membrane.

Surface tension can be observed in the nearly spherical shape of small drops of liquids and of soap bubbles. Due to this property, certain insects can stand on the surface of water.