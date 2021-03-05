Johnny Lever's 'Don't Touch Me' Dance With Kids Jamie, Jesse Is A Viral Hit

Johnny Lever shakes a leg with his children Jamie and Jesse.

After wowing fans with his acting chops and impeccable comic timing on the big screen for years, Johnny Lever has taken his talent to Instagram. The actor and comedian shared his first Instagram Reel on Wednesday and it has already become a viral hit on the photo and video sharing platform, collecting more than a million views in two days. The video shows Johnny Lever participating in the 'Don't Touch Me Challenge' - a trend that came up in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as people adjusted to the new normal of social distancing and no contact.

In the video, Johnny Lever shakes a leg to A-Star's Don't Touch Me song along with his children Jamie and Jesse. "Vaccine lene tak #donttouchmechallenge," the 63-year-old comedian wrote while sharing the performance on Instagram, which roughly translates to "Don't touch me until you get the Covid vaccine."

The clip begins by showing Johnny Lever standing with his daughter, Jamie Lever, before his son Jesse appears onscreen and the trio breaks into a fun dance routine. The only thing better than their dance moves? Their hilarious expressions. Watch the video below:

The video has racked up 1.3 million views and over 96,000 'likes', along with hundreds of comments.

"All three of you should have a comedy show on Netflix," wrote one Instagram user.

"You are the best. Your expressions... no can replace the style you have," said another.

While posting the video on her own Instagram page, Jamie Lever revealed that it was the result of her brother Jesse's hard work.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.