"Stupidest Question Ever": Woman's Disastrous Job Interview Experience Is Viral

Chaylene Martinez's faux pas is now viral

While the pandemic has brought technology closer to us, not everyone has had enough time to adapt to the new online culture. There have been a number of epic fails that, when we look back, make us laugh. A woman seeking a position of flight attendant at SkyWest Airlines had a similar experience recently. Without realising that she was recording herself, Chaylene Martinez criticised her would-be employer in a one-take video interview. Her interview is now going viral and must be giving nightmares to others preparing for online job interviews.

According to a report in Mirror online, Ms Martinez, who uses the TikTok handle @chayjordan_, is seen in the video making fun of the questions posed during an interview with SkyWest Airlines.

She was asked, “What is your impression of SkyWest company culture and how does that resonate with you?”

The video showed her slamming the question and telling someone on the phone that it was the “stupidest, cheesiest question I've ever read in my life”. Unfortunately, she had no idea that she had started filming too early and accidentally begun recording her answer for the interview.

Ms Martinez then goes on to tell the person on the phone further, “You have to record yourself saying it, so, it's so awkward.” After pausing to apply lip gloss, she continued on the phone. She said that she intended to tell that her impression of SkyWest company culture was based on the mission statement that the company had.

Suddenly, she realised that her response was already being recorded and gasped in disbelief.

“Oh no,” Ms Martinez said, before looking into the camera and saying, “I'm so sorry, I didn't realise it was recording, I was practising.” She then abruptly discontinued the video.

In the caption of the footage, Ms Martinez explained, “Doing a video interview that you only get once chance to get right...accidentally started recording [too] early.”

According to a report in Daily Mail, Ms Martinez had just over a minute to respond to the question, and she was out of time before she could say anything else.

Several people reacted to the video on Instagram.

One user even commented, “Now, the whole world knows her true face lol. Nobody would hire her now.” But the person was countered by another, who said, “I don't think so.”

Ms Martinez's experience stands out as a warning to all those who have to take online job interviews: Never mock your prospective employer.