Job Seeker's 'Old-School Approach' Impresses Top Swiggy Executive. See Post

Saptarshi Prakash is the Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Design at Swiggy.

Saptarshi Prakash, an Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Design at Swiggy, recently expressed his surprise and admiration for a job applicant who used an unconventional method to apply for a role. Taking to X, Mr Prakash revealed that he received a physical letter from a designer wishing to join Swiggy. "In a digital age, this old-school approach stood out," he wrote while sharing the images of the letter. In the correspondence, the job applicant pitched a new consent that they believed could enhance the user experience on the Swiggy. "I would love to have the opportunity to present it to you and the team if given the chance... What I am truly hoping for is a single opportunity to express myself and showcase my work in front of you," the job seeker wrote.

In his post, Mr Prakash noted that Swiggy currently has no available positions in UX/UI design. However, he encouraged the candidate to send the concept via email. In a separate post on LinkedIn, Mr Prakash stated, "While we don't have a suitable role for you at Swiggy right now, I've certainly recognized your initiative." "I would also love to take a look at the concept you've created. Could you please send me an email? I'm sure you'll find my email address-you managed to find my physical one!" he added.

Received a physical letter from a designer wanting to join @Swiggy with a concept. In a digital age, this old-school approach stood out

To the sender: We may not have a role now, but please email me—I'd love to see your idea! 😄

If anyone knows of design openings, please share! pic.twitter.com/WSGDaX0fsP — Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) October 30, 2024

Mr Prakash shared the post a few days back. Since then it has accumulated more than 40,000 views on X. It also garnered nearly 7,000 reactions on LinkedIn, along with over 100 comments.

Reacting to the post, one X user wrote, "In this age, anyone using a paper and a physical medium itself is refreshing. Bookmark it!"

"This designer can think of alternative ways that are actually outside the box, if Swiggy does contractual projects and can onboard him for any - that would be a wonderful story indeed," advised another.

"Wow, that's some dedication! I hope the person used a fountain pen to write the letter and sealed it with wax too. Jokes aside, it's refreshing to see someone taking a creative approach to job hunting. Kudos to them for thinking outside the inbox! And to the Swiggy team, thanks for being open-minded and willing to give this person a chance. Who knows, they might just be the missing piece to your design puzzle. Good luck to all involved!" commented one LinkedIn user.

"more power to this individual who stood out on their approach- hope they get an opportunity of their choice," said another.